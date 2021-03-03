LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $180,650.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006505 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006285 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

