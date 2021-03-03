Liberty Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 102,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.