Liberty Latin America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 883% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.