Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.46

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $13.53. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 19,446 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

