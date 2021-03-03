Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.46

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $13.53. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 19,446 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.
About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
