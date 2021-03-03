Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.96. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 12,817 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

