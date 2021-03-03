Lightstreams Market Cap Achieves $816,428.78 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $816,428.78 and $1,734.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.31 or 0.00781813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00062281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

