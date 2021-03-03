LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,920.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $14,920.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.69 or 0.00780893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00033836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,020,089,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,537,935 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

