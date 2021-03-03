Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce sales of $55.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.45 million to $60.18 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $232.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.33 million to $255.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $229.59 million to $278.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $87,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,806 shares of company stock worth $361,313. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 971,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 650,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $409.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.19.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

