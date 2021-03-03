Limoneira (LMNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

