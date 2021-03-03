Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LINC. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

LINC opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

