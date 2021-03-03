Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,821,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

