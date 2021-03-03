Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

