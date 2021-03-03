Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $250.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.84. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

