LinkEye Hits One Day Volume of $529,423.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One LinkEye token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $529,423.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 tokens. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

LinkEye Token Trading

