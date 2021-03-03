Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 3,067,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,339,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several research firms have commented on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

