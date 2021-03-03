Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $92,868.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.19 or 0.00477109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00079206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00084029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00487927 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

