Lisk (LSK) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $410.85 million and $31.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00006334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010657 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,353,319 coins and its circulating supply is 127,418,081 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.