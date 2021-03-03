Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $116,550.23 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $116,550.23 and approximately $42.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,060.05 or 1.00080267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00041468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004027 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.