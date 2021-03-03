Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $30.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $30.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

LAC stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 187,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,840. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

