Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Littelfuse by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total value of $353,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,934.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,869 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,099. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.