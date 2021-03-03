LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $79.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

