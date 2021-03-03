LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.38

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.38 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 113160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

