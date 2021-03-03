Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

