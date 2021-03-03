LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 9.4%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.65. Approximately 1,005,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 923,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

