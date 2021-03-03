LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.04 and last traded at $59.12. 1,110,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 711,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433 over the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.