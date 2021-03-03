Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $352,035.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 103.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,436,779 coins and its circulating supply is 21,436,767 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

