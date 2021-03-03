Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.39 and its 200-day moving average is $364.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

