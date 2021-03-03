Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,716.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.06 or 0.03133205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00371281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.01038683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.00437930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00372157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00243711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

