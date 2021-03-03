Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $19.03. 4,995,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,447,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIDE. Vertical Research began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

