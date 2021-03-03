Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

