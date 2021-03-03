LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of LPL Financial worth $131,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 79.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 452.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,335. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

