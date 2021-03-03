LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.07 Million

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce $75.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.14 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $71.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.