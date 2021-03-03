LTO Network (LTO) Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $106.87 million and $7.37 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,255,543 coins and its circulating supply is 274,197,273 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.