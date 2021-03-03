Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.47 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.