Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $295.68 and last traded at $295.99. 2,475,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,330,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

