Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Down 49.7% in February

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the January 28th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,850,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 132,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,865. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

