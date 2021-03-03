Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 9.2%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 4,513,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,311,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

