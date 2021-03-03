Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Up 6.3%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $31.78. 3,531,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 731,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Luminex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

