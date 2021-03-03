Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Up 6.3%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $31.78. 3,531,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 731,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.61.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Luminex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.
