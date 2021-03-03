Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 105,500 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,114.23.

TSE LUG traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.18. 464,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,670. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.22. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.96.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.