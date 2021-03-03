Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Achieves $342,935.22

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $342,935.22 and approximately $178,764.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.91 or 0.00782517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00047651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

