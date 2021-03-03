Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MGU stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
