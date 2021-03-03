Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:MCN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 179,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 66.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

