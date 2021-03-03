Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Cap of $5.79 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 321.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $679.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 360.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00775088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

