MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Critical Contrast

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MagnaChip Semiconductor and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagnaChip Semiconductor 47.11% 38.96% 3.80% Kyocera 5.50% 3.33% 2.54%

97.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MagnaChip Semiconductor and Kyocera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagnaChip Semiconductor $792.20 million 0.97 -$21.83 million $0.48 45.06 Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.61 $991.03 million $2.74 23.91

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than MagnaChip Semiconductor. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MagnaChip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MagnaChip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MagnaChip Semiconductor and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagnaChip Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given MagnaChip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MagnaChip Semiconductor is more favorable than Kyocera.

Summary

MagnaChip Semiconductor beats Kyocera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management and business process outsourcing services for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

