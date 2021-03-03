Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 12.8%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.24. 4,934,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,549,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,336 shares of company stock worth $6,850,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

