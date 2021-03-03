Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MHNC remained flat at $$22.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817. Maiden Holdings North America has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Maiden Holdings North America Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.