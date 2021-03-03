MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.45 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $205.56 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00476229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00488637 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

