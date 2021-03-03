MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.90% of MakeMyTrip worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

