Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the January 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

