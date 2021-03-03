Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.08 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Man Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.